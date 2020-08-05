 Friday fish dinner to be held at club

CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout fish dinner will be held for the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.

The meal will include baked or fried fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw and dessert for $11.

Call 607-432-0494 for more information.

Program to focus on  famous woman

SIXTH WARD — The Aug. 9 Summer Sunday Series presentation will be “Women’s Suffrage in Otsego County” by Sharon Stuart.

The free program will be held for the public on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.

According to a media release, American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) visited Otsego County in 1855 and again in 1874. She is also said to have returned to Oneonta in 1894 for a statewide suffrage convention. Local newspaper accounts were researched in preparation for Stuart’s presentation. 

The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will start at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.

The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.

