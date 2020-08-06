Program to focus on famous visitor
SIXTH WARD — The Aug. 9 Summer Sunday Series presentation will be “Women’s Suffrage in Otsego County” by Sharon Stuart.
It will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony, (1820-1906), visited Otsego County in 1855 and again in 1874. She also appeared in Oneonta in 1894, the year of the statewide suffrage convention in Albany.
Stuart will share local newspaper accounts about Anthony throughout the program.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Program to focus on famous visitor
SIXTH WARD — The Aug. 9 Summer Sunday Series presentation will be “Women’s Suffrage in Otsego County” by Sharon Stuart.
The free program will be held for the public on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) visited Otsego County in 1855 and again in 1874. She also appeared in Oneonta in 1894, the year of the statewide suffrage convention in Albany.
Local newspaper accounts about Anthony will be shared by Stuart throughout the program.
The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will start at 1:30 p.m.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Golf tourney set by county chamber
WEST ONEONTA — The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will host its 34th annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament at the Oneonta Country Club at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, with a rain date of Aug. 27.
According to a media release, all social distancing guidelines and safety protocols will be followed at the event. The Oneonta Country Club is following all United States Golf Association touchless protocols on the course and its carts are treated with a disinfectant that provides long term antimicrobial protection.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each division. Games of skill, gift certificates from local Chamber member restaurants, event holes and door prizes will also be part of the event.
A portion of the tournament proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of Otsego County.
A registration form is available at www.otsegocc.com. The completed registration may be emailed to kathryn@otsegocc.com or mailed to the Kathryn Dailey at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 18, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Call 607-432-4500 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.