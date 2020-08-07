Golf tourney set by county chamber
ONEONTA — The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will host its 34th annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament at the Oneonta Country Club at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, with a rain date of Aug. 27.
According to a media release, prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each division. Games of skill, gift certificates from local Chamber member restaurants, event holes and door prizes will also be part of the event.
A portion of the tournament proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of Otsego County.
Registration forms are available at www.otsegocc.com along with more information.
Safety will be a priority.
