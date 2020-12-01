Group’s meetings address challenges
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y6bshuaz.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to11 am. Thursday, Dec. 3. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y473dcxh.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Fish dinner on tapfor Friday at club
CHESTNUT STREET — An dine-in or takeout fried or baked haddock dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The meal will include french fries, coleslaw and dessert for $12.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Fire commissioner to be elected Dec. 8
WEST ONEONTA — The annual election of the West Oneonta Fire District will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the fire station at 2862 County Highway 8. One commissioner will be elected to serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1.
Voters must be residents of the fire district and registered with the Otsego County Board of Elections before Nov. 17.
Call Mike Schmitt at 607-287-9660 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.