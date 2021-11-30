Visit from Santa set for Wednesday
CHESTNUT STREET — Santa will be in Huntington Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
He will read one his favorite holiday stories and remain for any photographs that those with cameras may want to take.
Attendees are advised to dress for the weather. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
A craft activity will be available to take home and reindeer food will be distributed for children to leave out on Christmas Eve.
Santa’s visit has been arranged by Huntington Memorial Library.
Holiday characters to return downtown
DOWNTOWN — A moving display of elves and reindeer, holiday fixtures at Bresee’s Department Store for decades, will again be featured in the front windows of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta from Wednesday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 10.
According to a media release, the animatronic figures, now owned by St. James’ Manor, date back to the 1940s. They will be activated for a few minutes each hour the History Center is open.
A model train display and a selection of gingerbread houses from Destination Oneonta’s annual gingerbread contest will also be displayed in the windows.
Inside the Center there will be more holiday displays, including a Christmas tree and life-size Santa figure with chair and mailbox and the Lilly family’s dollhouse. Another model train layout has been installed with the help of volunteer Charles King. All interior displays will remain through December.
The History Center is regularly open from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Extended holiday hours will be from noon until 4 p.m. the Tuesdays of Dec. 7, 14, and 21.
Holiday greenery on tap to be sold
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will have its annual greens sale and takeout luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St., in Oneonta.
The sale will include fresh arrangements, wreaths, baked goods and lunch to go.
Proceeds will be used to decorate downtown Oneonta.
Super Heroes to host Shelter Warming
ONEONTA — Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans will host a Shelter Warming from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta.
According to a media release, visitors will be welcome to walk through the building, see the concept plan for the facility, partake of refreshments from Get Fresh at Shakedown Street, desserts from King’s Kakery, meet Executive Director Jared Moore and enter to win door prizes.
