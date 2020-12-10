Players wanted for trivia competition
Family Resource Network of Oneonta will present a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates virtual trivia contest from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Participants will compete in multiple rounds of trivia on such topics as Disney, animals, music and sports. A bonus round will focus on movies.
All family members are encouraged to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each category.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y68koj65.
Call 607-432-0001for more information and to register by phone.
