Christmas dinner plans set in motion
The annual Oneonta Friends of Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, will be by delivery or takeout because of the continuation of the pandemic.
According to a media release, meals will be available at The Lord’s Table at 18 Elm St. in Oneonta. Orders are to be placed with Nancy at 607-435-7188 by Monday, Dec. 20.
Volunteers are also needed as drivers and cooks; for food prep, meal packaging and clean-up from Thursday, Dec. 23 through Christmas Day. Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID, wear masks and be 18 or older. Call Laurie at 607-432-7907 to volunteer by Friday, Dec. 17.
Sponsored by St. Mary’s Church and the Oneonta community, support is needed in the form of financial donations to help fund the event. Checks may be sent to St. Mary’s Church at 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, with FOC 2021 on the memo line.
Call Kendra at 607-386-0522 for more information.
Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held this week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rfu6d.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8z8krn.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
CANO art auction online only event
DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s first 50/50 Silent Art Auction has changed to an online only event and has been extended until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a media release.
Items may be viewed by appointment by emailing hope@canoneonta.org.
Bidding is available at https://app.galabid.com/canoartauction/items.
Ugly sweater dance to be held Sunday
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing.
Ugly sweaters may be worn and tables decorated for Christmas. Prizes will be awarded.
The dance is for all those 18 and older.
