Sessions allow for family sharing time
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yc575sxv.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to11 am. Thursday, Dec. 17. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yb7m6o5d.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Roast beef dinner set for Saturday
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert for $12 will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Nativity show set to run three days
CHESTNUT STREET — Calvary Hill Retreat Center will host its annual Nativity Scenes Show from Friday, Dec. 18 to Sunday, Dec. 20. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.
According to a media release, displays will include the half life-size nativity scene displayed in the Main Street window of Bresee’s Department Store for many years, locally handmade sets, antique creche scenes, sets from numerous countries, a stained glass set and a Lenox set.
Refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.
The Retreat Center is at 290 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 607-432-4926 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.