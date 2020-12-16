Library switches to curbside delivery
CHESTNUT STREET — Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17 and 18, because of a staffing shortage.
Curbside delivery will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Patrons will be notified when their holds are available.
Visit hmloneonta.org for more information.
Fitness Challenge on tap for January
The Oneonta Family Resource Network’s Teen Scene will host its first-ever Fitness Challenge in January. .
According to a media release, the month-long Fitness Challenge is open to all school aged youths.
Those who complete the required registration form by Dec. 21, will receive a fitness binder and step tracking pedometer. Prizes will be awarded to all who complete 10, 20, and 31 days of exercise.
Exercises will be documented on a calendar and included with a form to be signed by parents/guardians and returned to FRN. Once exercise calendars have been reviewed, prizes will be sent out.
Call FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information.
