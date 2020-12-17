Reminder issued for dinner reservations
CENTER CITY — The Friends of Christmas group has set a reservation deadline of Monday, Dec. 21, for those who would like a holiday meal this year for pick up or delivery on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.
Those able to pick up dinners at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 39 Walnut St. in Oneonta, are asked to call Laurie at 607-287-5089. Those who need dinners delivered are asked to call Dave at 607-435-9198. Takeout dinners will be ready for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day. Deliveries will be made from 10 to 11 a.m.
According to organizers, local businesses as well as individuals support the dinner with monetary donations and by volunteering to help prepare the food. Volunteers will begin preparing the dinner Wednesday, Dec. 23 and continue Thursday, Dec. 24 and apply the finishing touches Christmas morning. A volunteer cleaning crew will take over at the end of food preparation each day and after all the meals are distributed.
Local churches have been invited to assist with the ecumenical event by providing volunteers and suggesting recipients.
All unused food and supplies will be contributed to Saturday’s Bread, Oneonta’s weekly hot meal ministry.
Donations for this year’s dinner may be mailed to St. Mary’s Church, 39 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Christmas should be written on the memo line of checks.
