Elks reschedules memorial service
CHESTNUT STREET — A service to honor the memories of members who passed away during the last year will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Originally scheduled for Dec. 5, food and refreshments will follow.
Members to be honored include Donald Akulin, Daniel Bellinger, Charles Bollinger Jr., Robert Evans, Arthur Gallucci, Peter Gregory, Willy Grosslinger, Robert Haines, Bruce Hall, Fred Hickein, Thomas Eddy Hickey, Edward Johnson, Kenneth Kelllerhouse Jr. Donald Kelly, John Lance Sr. Robert Melmer, Steve Naatz, Terrance O’Hara, Joseph Pidgeon, C. Richard Pindar, Robert Pondolfino Sr. Paul Robinson, Heinz Rumenapp, Richard Rumenapp, Richard Sager, Robert Storm, Stanley Syvertsen and John VanWoert.
In accordance with the recent mandate issued by the state Department of Health, family members and friends who wish to attend will need to show proof of vaccination to enter the building.
The mandate will remain in effect for all Elks sponsored functions until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.