Festival of Lights starts Friday
NEAHWA PARK — The first-ever Oneonta Festival of Lights will make its debut Friday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 10 p.m. in Neahwa Park.
Vehicles will be directed to enter the park at Main Street and exit at Market Street. The event is free.
According to information posted on the Facebook page of lead sponsor and organizer, First Night Oneonta, opening night features will include performances by Cosmic Karma Fire Spinners and Mike the Juggler. Santa will also greet everyone in their vehicles as they pass by.
The Festival of Lights is scheduled to continue nightly until Jan. 3.
More than 20 lighted displays, all created by community members, will start at the archway in front of the skate house, then go around the loop of the park pond past the caboose and pavilions and out by the Damaschke Field parking lot.
The displays will be judged and cash prizes, with matching contributions going to the winner’s charity of choice, will be awarded with funds provided by fiscal sponsors Five Star Subaru and Cleinman Performance Partners.
The festival is dedicated to the memory of longtime community Christmas enthusiast and Townsquare Media representative John Hayen, who died earlier this year. Also memorialized will be Paul Robinson, FNO treasurer and U.S. Marine.
Tuesday meeting set by FRN
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta regularly has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/ybbn2pd3.
There will not be a meeting Thursday, Dec. 24.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
