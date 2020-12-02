PEO members to have end-of-year meeting
EAST END — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will have its end-of-the-year meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Red Door Church on Walling Avenue in Oneonta. COVID rules will be followed.
Call Adrienne at 607-437-7294 for more information.
Benefit auction to feature holiday gift items
DOWNTOWN — A holiday-themed silent arts and crafts auction will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at www.32auctions.com/12-20auction.
According to a media release, auction items will feature items suitable to give as gifts and will include framed and other works of art, animal figures, ornaments and other holiday symbols.
Proceeds will benefit the Community Arts Network of Oneonta and will be used for programming, education and community outreach.
The auction will end Thursday, Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.