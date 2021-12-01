City Elks to have memorial service
CHESTNUT STREET — A service to honor the memories of members who passed away during the last year will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the members at all lodges affiliated with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks remember and honor departed members on Elks Memorial Day, the first Sunday in December. Family members and friends are invited to join them.
Members to be honored locally this year are Donald Akulin, Daniel Bellinger, Charles Bollinger Jr., Robert Evans, Arthur Gallucci, Peter Gregory, Willy Grosslinger, Robert Haines, Bruce Hall, Fred Hickein, Thomas Eddy Hickey, Edward Johnson, Kenneth Kelllerhouse Jr. Donald Kelly, John Lance Sr. Robert Melmer, Steve Naatz, Terrance O’Hara, Joseph Pidgeon, C. Richard Pindar, Robert Pondolfino Sr. Paul Robinson, Heinz Rumenapp, Richard Rumenapp, Richard Sager, Robert Storm, Stanley Syvertsen and John VanWoert.
