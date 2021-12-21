Support meeting to be held Tuesday only
ONEONTA — There will only be one online support group sharing meeting this week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2yvnejyj.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Church alters its holiday service schedule
CHESTNUT STREET — The First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will not have a family service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, as previously announced.
An 8 p.m. candlelight service with choir and communion will go on as scheduled in-person and on Zoom. The Zoom identification number needed to participate is 195736049.
Call 607-432-4102 or visit www.firstumc-oneonta.org for more information.
