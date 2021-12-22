Town Hall to close Dec. 24 and 31
WEST ONEONTA — The Oneonta Town Hall at 3966 State Route 23 in West Oneonta will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and 31, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Club to celebrate new year’s arrival
CHESTNUT STREET — A New Year’s Eve party will be held for the public from 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Dec. 31, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut Street in Oneonta.
Music will be provided by the local band Roundhouse Rockers.
A $10 cover charge will be collected at the door. Hors d’oeuvres and party favors will be provided.
Reservations are requested and may be made by calling 607-432-0494.
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meeting will be held this week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The required registration is available at .
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. The required registration is available at .
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
