Forecast forceschanges in event
DOWNTOWN — The date and time for Follow the Star — A Christmas Journey, featuring a live nativity, has been changed because of a weather forecast that calls for a rain-snow mix on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
The event, at Main Street Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The program will not be presented Thursday, Dec. 24, as previously announced in the Christmas Services ads published on Page 10 of the Dec. 16 edition.
Blood drive set at downtown site
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross Oneonta Community Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Main Street Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Maple streets.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
