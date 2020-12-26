Podcast to feature talk by health coach
ONEONTA — The next From Heartache To Healing and Hope podcast will feature Oneonta Health Coach Vicki Winchester at 9 a.m. Monday Dec. 28.
According to a media release, Winchester is married with two sons and and three grandsons.
Her personal health journey began in 2018, when she lost 170 pounds and reversed her health issues as she took control of her wellness. She became a certified health coach in 2019. She and her team now coach more than 200 clients.
The podcast is hosted by loss and grief counselor Bernadette Winters Bell and is available in several formats.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
