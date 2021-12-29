Farewell to 2021 planned at Neahwa
NEAHWA PARK — The Festival of Lights in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park will celebrate the end of 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31.
According to sponsors First Night Oneonta and Five Star Subaru, hot cocoa and popcorn will be provided along with entertainment by the Hill City Ice Queen and Friends, Cosmic Karma Fire, DrumQuest and Mike the Juggler.
Motorists should enter the park from Main Street and exit at Market Street.
Oneonta’s Festival of Lights will continue from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly through Monday, Jan. 3.
