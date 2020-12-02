Temporary closure announced at club
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. will be closed until Thursday, Dec. 10, according to a media release. The dinner scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, has been canceled.
DELHI - Barbara Peet, 105, mother of Robert Peet, died Nov. 29, 2020. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec 6, Hall & Peet Funeral Home, Delhi. Funeral: 11 a.m., Monday, St. James Church, Lake Delaware, Delhi. Per COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing required at both funeral ho…
COOPERSTOWN - Ronald Richard Rohde, a longtime resident of Yorktown Heights, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at his residence in Cooperstown. Ronald was born in 1933, in the Bronx, to Carl Rohde and Lois (Brann) Rohde/Muhs. He moved to Yorktown Heights in 1949, and graduated from Yorktown High…
WESTERLY, R.I. - Preston Edward Smith passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, at 5:21 p.m. of complications from diabetes at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was surrounded by Isaiah Smith (son), Ella Whitford (daughter), and Rebekah Smith (sister). Preston was predeceased by his brothers, Lance and Seth S…
