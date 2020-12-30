Office to be closed until Jan. 4
WEST ONEONTA — Family Resource Network, with an office at 46 Oneida St. in Oneonta, will be closed until Monday, Jan. 4.
Support Group meetings will not be held this week and will resume at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Also, Active Bingo will be presented from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, on Zoom for FRN Teen Scene and Dragon Dates participants.
According to a media release, each letter and number combination will have an exercise associated with it. If a combination is called players can put a chip on that combination and do the exercise associated with it. Prizes will be given to the first person to get bingo in each round.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y8pvkao2.
‘ The Best of The Nutcracker’ features 2019 show and more
ONEONTA — The Folkine Ballet Company will continue to offer a one-time only virtual presentation of “The Best of The Nutcracker” until midnight New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The program began Dec. 19.
According to a media release, “The Best of The Nutcracker” includes two videos that include a 2019 holiday show reprisal and selections from the past 10 years.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased until midnight Dec. 31, online at https://deckerschoolofballet.org/site/virtual-nutcracker/
