FRN to resume support meetings
ONEONTA — Following a brief holiday hiatus, the first of 2022’s weekly online support group sharing meetings will be held next week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The first meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdcnvexr.
The second meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/397vdzmm.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Board schedules time to organize
WEST ONEONTA — The Oneonta Town Board will have its 2022 organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the town hall in West Oneonta.
The regular monthly meeting of the board will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 12.
Club to serve fish for dinner Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dine-in or takeout meal will include beer-battered fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for reservations and more information.
