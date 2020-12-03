Project underway for county seniors
DOWNTOWN — The fourth annual Shoeboxes for Seniors, a holiday, county-wide collection effort, will come to a close Monday, Dec. 14, in Otsego County. It began Nov. 14.
According to organizer Lisa Nunez, Shoeboxes for Seniors has partnered with the Otsego County Office for the Aging and Meals on Wheels to distribute the donated gifts to area seniors in need. Nunez noted in a media release that more than 250 meals are delivered weekly to homebound seniors in the county.
It is requested that the gift-wrapped boxes be labeled male, female or non-gender. Suggested items include calendars, stamps, slippers, socks, scarves, gloves, magazines, puzzle books, lotions, personal hygiene products and gift cards.
The gift boxes may be left at Green Earth on Market Street, New York Skin & Vein Center on Country Club Road or the Southside Mall, all in Oneonta.
Boxes may also be brought to the holiday collection party scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Green Earth.
“Lets give back to those who have humbly taken care of us and taught us so much for so many years. Make Shoeboxes for Seniors part of your family’s annual holiday tradition,” Nunez added in her release.
Any offices, teams, schools or groups that need to schedule a pick-up or drop-off, may message Nunez at Shoeboxes for Seniors, Otsego County NY on Facebook, where more information is also provided.
Support sessions allow time to share
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yxh8b2rn.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to11 am. Thursday, Dec. 10. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y2b9qc8k.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Christmas dinner plans set in motion
ONEONTA — The annual free Friends of Christmas dinner funded by St. Mary’s Church and the local community will be held Friday, Dec. 25.
According to organizers, volunteers are needed to cook the meal, prepare it for pick up or delivery and help with the final clean up.
Volunteer delivery drivers are asked to call Dave at 607-435-9198. To provide help with preparing meals for pick up, call Laurie at 607-287-5089. Those interested in cooking or cleaning may call Ann at 607-432-1283. The deadline to volunteer is Monday, Dec. 21.
Reservations for the dinner may be made by Dec. 21, by calling Dave at 607-435-9198 for home delivery or Laurie at 607-287-5089 for pick up at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Walnut Street in Oneonta.
Monetary donations are being accepted to help with the cost of this year’s dinner.
Checks with Christmas written on the memo line are requested to be sent to St. Mary’s Church at 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.