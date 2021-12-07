Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held this week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2429wejw.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3ket89fm.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Space telescope to be discussed on Zoom
CHESTNUT STREET — Huntington Memorial Library will host Dr. Jonathan Lunine, a Cornell professor and member of the James Webb Space Telescope’s science team, for a Zoom talk that will explore the science behind the telescope at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The library will post the Zoom meeting link at https://tinyurl.com/2p8js9ta. Patrons may have the link emailed directly to them by registering at https://tinyurl.com/mrhn4swd.
Evening of doo-wop to be presented locally
CHESTNUT STREET — Back in Time Entertainment will present the sounds of Mary Francis Perricone and Gregory Eso as Mr. Doo-Wop, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
A $5 cover charge will be collected at the door. Finger foods and a full bar will be available.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Book talk and signing set for Saturday
DOWNTOWN — Jim Loudon will talk about and sign his latest book, “The Box Car Settlement: Oneonta’s Forgotten Neighborhood” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the book explores the residential neighborhood adjacent to the railroad shops that served a home of D&H workers and their families in the early decades of the 20th century.
