Christmas Swap to be held by group
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
The meeting will include a Christmas Swap.
Call Adrienne at 607-547-7115 for more information.
Quilters to have cookie exchange
WEST ONEONTA — Susquehanna Valley Quilters will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Elm Park Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
The annual cookie exchange will be held. Members should bring their cookies in small plastic bags.
Block of the month quilts will be displayed.
Donations to Oneonta’s Family Service Association will be accepted.
Members should wear their name tags and masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.