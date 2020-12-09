Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.