Coach to address Special Olympics
Family Resource Center will present its virtual Lunch and Learn program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Special Olympics coach and coordinator Jonathan Philby will speak. He is also an adaptive physical education teacher at Springbrook.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y4wlvbxl.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-287-3816 for more information and to register by phone.
Oneonta group to join ceremony
ONEONTA — The Compassionate Friends group in Oneonta will join other chapters on Sunday, Dec. 13, in a virtual worldwide candle lighting.
According to a media release, candles will be lit at 7 p.m. to honor the memories of children, siblings and grandchildren who have died. A virtual 24-hour wave of light will move from time zone to time zone, starting in New Zealand.
Anyone who has lost a child of any age is welcome Grandparents, siblings and other close relatives and friends are also welcome.
Parents are encouraged to register at www.tcfoneonta.org. An email with the needed Zoom link will follow.
Participants are advised to join the meeting at 6:45 p.m. and have a photograph of their child, candle and lighter nearby.
Music, poetry and personal stories will complete the program. Family members may also say a few words about who they are honoring.
Visit www.tcfoneonta.org for more information.
