Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs. The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/24c2p548.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. The required registration is available at .
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Access to programs available any time
DOWNTOWN — Starting Tuesday, Feb. 8, qualifying Oneonta Family YMCA members may access Y programming at any time following the free trial of YMCA360 that will expire Monday, Feb. 7.
According to a media release, the platform is available on the web, Apple TV and Roku. A mobile app is expected to follow soon.
Designed for individual needs, YMCA360 features both live and on demand content that includes children’s programming, family activities and youth sports as well as nutrition, music, dance and fitness classes.
Visit www.ymca360.org and sign in with an email address and the zip code 13820. Call 607-432-0010 for more information
Trailblazer Award nominees wanted
CITY HALL — The Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights will recognize March as Women’s History Month when it presents the 2021 Woman Trailblazer Award. Nominations are requested by March 7.
According to a media release, nominees should embody the spirit of someone who has enhanced the visibility and importance of women in the Oneonta community and made a significant impact in the city.
There are two age categories, 25 and younger and 26 and older. Visit https://bit.ly/3s5OaaS for an application and more information.
Completed applications may be sent to Kerriann Harrington, City Clerk’s office, 258 Main St., Oneonta, or emailed to her at kharrington@oneonta.ny.us.
