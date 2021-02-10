Meatloaf dinner set at Legion for Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A meatloaf dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $12 meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Fire companies to be featured in exhibit
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will unveil a new exhibit Friday, Feb. 12, at its History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, “Up from the Ashes, Oneonta Shaped by Fire” will cover the history of Oneonta’s early fire companies and the Oneonta Fire Department, notable Oneonta fires, Otsego County fire conventions and the department’s fire dogs.
Dozens of artifacts will be displayed from the GOHS collections and on loan from the Oneonta Fire Department and others. Artifacts include a vintage pompier, an example of the hook and ladder that fire trucks are often named after. Also on display will be Otsego County fire convention medals and ribbons and personal protection equipment worn by firefighters.
The exhibit is scheduled to remain on display until Saturday, May 1.
The History Center is also featuring a February exhibit on the history of the First United Presbyterian “Red Door” Church and its restoration plans.
The History Center will continue to be open in February from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Contact 607-432-0960 or info@OneontaHistory.org for more information.
