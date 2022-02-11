FRN webinar set on meeting prep
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will offer the webinar “Preparing for Your Child’s CSE Meeting,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, for parents of school-age children with developmental disabilities.
According to a media release, CSE, or Committee on Special Education meetings require preparation. FRN Education Advocates Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will discuss what preparations need to be made for in-person, video-conference, and telephone conference meetings as well as what to remember during the meetings and what needs to be done after them.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/44rwphrv
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
