Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs. The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yu236aky.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/26ra87b3.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Friday dinner to be served at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout dinner featuring chicken and biscuits will be available to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dessert and a beverage for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for information and reservations.
King celebration available to view
The Oneonta Area NAACP’s January celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., “Let My People Vote” is available for viewing at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzSekHv4XpE.
