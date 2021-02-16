Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/19bxggnw.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/cw9oaym3.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Friday dinner set at Veterans Club
CHESTNUT STREET — A chicken and biscuit dinner with dessert will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The dine-in or takeout meal will be $12 per person.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Program to focus on Great Gray Owl
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present naturalist and photographer Kyle Dudgeon for a virtual “Look into the Life of the Great Gray Owl” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
According to a media release, Dudgeon, 23 and a native of New York, spent several weeks studying, photographing and advocating for a family of owls in the Bridger Mountains near Bozeman, Montana.
He will share his experiences with dozens of great gray owls over the course of two years in Montana, as well as the story of protecting a nest from the interests of logging.
The program is free. The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/34o6wpt4.
Trailblazer Award nominees wanted
CITY HALL — The Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights will recognize March as Women’s History Month when it presents the 2021 Woman Trailblazer Award. Nominations are requested by March 22.
According to a media release, nominees should embody the spirit of someone who has enhanced the visibility and importance of women in the Oneonta community and made a significant impact in the city.
There are two age categories, 25 and younger and 26 and older. Nominees are welcome in both categories.
Visit tinyurl.com/hnswvtoa for an application and more information.
Completed applications may be sent to Kerriann Harrington, City Clerk’s office, 258 Main St., Oneonta, or emailed to her at kharrington@oneonta.ny.us.
