Friday night dinner to be served at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout dinner featuring chicken and biscuits will be available to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and dessert. Those who dine-in will also get a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
King celebration available to view
The Oneonta Area NAACP’s January celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., “Let My People Vote” is available for viewing at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzSekHv4XpE.
