Web chat to address state of self-love
ONEONTA — Loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell will present her second “Fireside Chats with Bernadette,” a supportive and educational webinar, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The first one, held on New Year’s Eve, focused on looking back at 2021 and looking forward to 2022.
According to a media release, self-love will be discussed during Sunday’s program along with anything and everything that leads to healing and hope. Self-love is described as a state of appreciation for oneself that grows from actions that support physical, psychological and spiritual growth.
“It’s all about seeking the balance of all the giggles and tears of life’s journey,” the From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast host stated in the release.
Questions and chat topics may be submitted in advance by emailing beatrice@bgcagency.com.
Those interesting in joining the event may do so at www.facebook.com/events/974902693453154/.
