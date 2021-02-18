CANO to resume series for writers
DOWNTOWN — The 2021 Writers Salon series is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 18, by series host Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
According to a media release, following the 7:30 p.m. open mic, two local poets, Robert Benson and Bertha Rogers, will read from their works. The program is free and open to the public.
Visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta/ for a link to the program.
Lenten fish dinner to be offered at club
CHESTNUT STREET — In addition to any other scheduled dinners, a fish fry will be available for $12 to the public every Friday during Lent at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Patrons may dine-in or order their meal to go.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Community forum to be held Sunday
ONEONTA — Oneonta for Equality will host its first community forum, “COVID in the Community,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
According to a media release, the effects of COVID-19 on the Oneonta community and how it has affected residents will be discussed.
There is a $5 registration fee. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/vtpdvxvh.
Visit oneontaforequality.org for more information.
Library to change hours of operation
CHESTNUT STREET — Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays starting Monday, Feb. 22.
A temporary change, regular hours will resume Monday, March 15.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
Podcast to feature guest from afar
ONEONTA — The next From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, and will feature Gabbie Lee Savell-Stewart, a production manager and artist from the UK.
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. The archived experiences shared by guests of the podcast are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
The podcast is available in several formats.
Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Councilman plans Zoom meeting
EIGHTH WARD — A meeting for residents of Oneonta’s Eighth Ward will be hosted by Eighth Ward Councilman Mark Drnek at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, on Zoom.
According to a media release, a report will be given on how the quality of life is advancing in the community.
Those who register at 8thwardoneonta.com/ will receive the link to the meeting.
The registration form also provides an opportunity to submit questions or concerns.
Blood drive to be held at city church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross community blood drive will be held at Main Street Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.