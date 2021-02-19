Income tax forms available to filers
CHESTNUT STREET — State and federal tax forms are available from the vestibule of Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, taxpayers whose incomes did not exceed $72,000 in 2020 may complete and submit their federal and state income tax returns online for free.
DOAS to sponsor environmental talk
Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will sponsor “Environmental Action at Home,” an online program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
According to a media release, Kevin Schultz will share the basic science behind global climate change and provide an outline of what is known compared to what is lesser known. He will also talk about the move toward a collective response to climate change.
Schultz is an associate professor and chair of the physics department at Hartwick College, as well as chair of the City of Oneonta’s environmental board.
He moved to the Oneonta area with his family in 2012.
He has taught courses on energy and climate, the math and science of social justice and is developing a course on sustainable agriculture.
Wednesday’s program is part of the DOAS Climate Action Leadership Training Program, funded in part through a 2020-21 Audubon in Action Grant from National Audubon Society.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/57hv8kgu.
