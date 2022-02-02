Buzz Hesse on tap to speak at Rotary
SOUTHSIDE — Local historian, archaeologist and antiques buyer, seller and appraiser Buzz Hesse of Otego, will be the guest speaker when the Rotary Club of Oneonta meets at noon Thursday, Feb. 3, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
While the club is meeting in-person, virtual participation is also available.
According to a media release, Hesse has more than 60 years of experience in the antiques business. Retired since 2016, he continues to buy and sell antiques privately and provides an appraisal service for estate and insurance purposes.
An anthropology honors graduate from SUNY Oneonta, Hesse earned recognition from the New York State Archaeology Association for his work in the archaeology field in the late 60s and early 70s.
Hesse is also a 2019 recipient of SUNY Oneonta’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
The public is welcome to attend Thursday’s meeting. Lunch, priced at $13, is optional. Email president@oneontarotary.org for more information.
Local PEO chapter schedules meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Nominations and state scholarships are among the agenda items.
Call Adrienne at 607-547-7115 for more information.
