Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/22wschnh.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8zudht.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Meatloaf dinner on tap for Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout meatloaf dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and dessert. A beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Reservations may be made by calling. 607-432-0464.
Members of CANO to have art show
DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host its ninth annual Members Show from March 5 to 19, in its galleries at Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
A reception scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, will mark the opening of the show.
According to a media release, this will be the first in-person show at CANO in two years and will serve as the kickoff to the 2022 exhibition season.
CANO members 18 and older may enter no more than two works to show and sell. Members are required to register and deliver their artworks by 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Visit www.canoneonta.org/annual-members-show or email exhibitions@canoneonta.org for more information and to register.
Sunday dances set to resume locally
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will resume its dances Sunday, Feb. 27, with the band Doc Weismore with Real Country at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Round and square dancing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.
Attendees must be 18 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.