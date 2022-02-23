Teens set to begin advising library
CHESTNUT STREET — The first meeting of Huntington Memorial Library’s new Teen Advisory Group will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The second meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
According to a media release, meetings will be held every other week alternating between 1 p.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Members will assist in the selection of Young Adult book purchases, create teen room displays and plan teen events.
Teens from 12 to 18 are welcome to participate. Attendance qualifies as community service hours. Refreshments will be served.
Call the library at 607-432-1980 or email programs@hmloneonta.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.