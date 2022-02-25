Dinner rescheduled at Veterans Club
CHESTNUT STREET — The meatloaf dinner scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, at the Veterans Club in Oneonta has been rescheduled for Friday, March 4.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
NAACP to host afternoon celebration
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Area Branch of the NAACP will host a family-friendly block party to celebrate Black History Month from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, on Main Street in Oneonta.
According to organizers, there will be activities along with food and hot chocolate and music and dancing to which all are invited to attend.
