Fish fry on tap for Friday in Oneonta
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout fish fry will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $12 meal will include fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Podcast to feature long-time lawyer
ONEONTA — The next From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, and will feature Andy Puritz of Oneonta, a longtime criminal defense lawyer.
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. Stories are shared of varying experiences that are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for some people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
When not working, Puritz enjoys reading, following public affairs and watching movies.
He previously was active in the Democratic party, served for 12 years on the Oneonta City School District Board of Education and taught Jewish history for 15 years Temple Beth El in Oneonta, where he also served as Temple board president. He has also portrayed dozens of characters on stage, in commercials and documentaries.
The podcast is available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
