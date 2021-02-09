Four blood drives to be held locally
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the atrium at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Blood drives in Oneonta are also scheduled to be held from noon until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St.; from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Briggs Hall at Main Street Baptist Church at 333 Main St.; and from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Foothills, all in honor of Black History Month.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule appointments.
According to a media release, in appreciation, February donors may be eligible to receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email.
Meetings continue to offer time to share
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs as well as share ways to deal with challenges casued by the pandemic.
According to a media release, the next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/1l0v4xiv.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/42l6r92u.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
