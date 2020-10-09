Society recognizes efforts by volunteers
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society presented awards and elected trustees at its annual meeting via Zoom on Oct. 7.
According to a media release, Beth Steele was the recipient of the seventh annual Eduard Hofbauer Outstanding Service Award for her volunteer efforts at GOHS. During her seven-year tenure on the board of trustees, Steele has served on the Fund Development and Auction committees and since 2015 she has been layout and design editor of GOHS’ quarterly newsletter.
Tom Heitz was the recipient of the 20th annual Albert E. Morris Award for his contributions to local history. Heitz has presented classes and programs on many areas of local history, including women’s suffrage, town ball and the abolition movement in Otsego County for 25 years. He has also compiled old newspaper articles and ads into columns of local history for several publications.
Thomas Crabtree, Robert Holstead, Dawn Rogers-Kroll and Tina Winstead were elected trustees and Trustees Alex Miller and John Pontius were re-elected. All will serve three-year terms.
Officers elected to one-year terms include incumbent President John Pontius; Vice President, Shelley Wallace, incumbent Treasurer Alex Miller and Secretary Kim Back.
Outgoing Trustees Darryl Lincoln, Corinne Bresee Smith and Steele were recognized for their service.
