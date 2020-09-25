Town face mask law to be re-addressed
WEST ONEONTA — The Oneonta town board will re-address its face mask law at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, in a Zoom meeting.
Revised Local Law No. 2 of 2020 may be viewed at the town clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays by appointment or online at townofoneonta.org.
Go to tinyurl.com/y3su48xv to join the meeting using the identification number 949 8513 8329 or by telephone at +1 929-205 6099.
Helios set to honor volunteers Monday
WEST ONEONTA — Helios Care will honor its volunteers at a drive-thru celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at 297 River Street Service Road in Oneonta.
According to a media release, more than 175 volunteers contributed more than 8,000 hours of service to the organization in 2019.
Helios Care staff members will present gifts to and thank volunteers as they remain in their vehicles.
Call Christman at 607-432-5525, or visit www.helioscare.org/volunteers for more information.
Town to begin fall yard waste pick up
WEST ONEONTA — The collection of brush and yard waste will begin Monday, Sept. 28 and continue each Monday through November in the town of Oneonta. Paper bags should be curbside by 8 a.m.
Nothing will be allowed to be dropped off.
Call the town highway department at 607-432-4581 for more information.
Scavenger Hunt to be presented
Family Resource Network’s next Teen Scene event will be a Scavenger Hunt from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, via Zoom.
Participants will search their homes for assigned items and also provide three random objects.
The event is open to all school-aged youths.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y3tj5srp.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
