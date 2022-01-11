Subs at teaching being recruited
EAST STREET — A Substitute Teacher Recruitment Night is scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Oneonta Middle School at 130 East St. in Oneonta.
Email Reggie McGuinness at rmcguinness@oneontacsd.org for more information.
Meetings designed to help families
ONEONTA — The following online support group meetings will be held by Family Resource Network for families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8a6emn.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3hx5hjhz.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Library wants ideas from younger set
CHESTNUT STREET — Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will host its first Hot Cocoa Chat from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, for youths 12 to 15.
According to a media release, what younger patrons want from their library in terms of programs and services, will be discussed. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served.
Registration, requested no later than Tuesday, Jan. 11, may be completed by emailing programs@hmloneonta.org.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
Scholarship process underway locally
ONEONTA — Applications for Oneonta Dollars for Scholars awards are available online at www.oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org.
According to a media release, scholarships are given to Oneonta City School District students who will graduate this year.
District residents who attend Oneonta High School or who attend private schools within the Oneonta City School District, as well as home-schooled students residing in the district are eligible to apply. Students planning to attend a two or four-year college, university or a post high school vocational, technical or trade school are encouraged to apply for scholarships.
Applications are due no later than March 11. Email oneonta.dollarsrscholars@gmail.com or call 607-432-7237, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.