Meetings designed to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y67qzcdz.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y2utpmrt.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Audubon Society to present program
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present “Florida Reflections” by naturalist and photographer Rick Bunting online at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
According to a media release, the free program will feature photos of some of Bunting’s favorite birds found in the areas of Fort Meyers and Sanibel where he has visited for many years.
The required registration may be completed at doas.us/event/florida-reflections/.
