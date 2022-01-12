Event organized for cancer patient
CHESTNUT STREET — A benefit dinner and Chinese auction will be held for the public from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The dinner will be by donation. It will include spaghetti, tossed green salad, Italian garlic bread, dessert and beverage.
Proceeds will go to Zayden Cole, 7, who is undergoing treatments for Stage IV sarcoma and travels monthly to Albany for chemotherapy treatments.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
