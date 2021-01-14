Digital device help available from HML
CHESTNUT STREET — Digital Device Call-In Day is offered weekly from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the one-on-one tech help service is now in a social distancing approved format.
Assistance is available for patrons who want to get started with eBooks, digital magazines or need help formatting documents.
Devices should be handy and fully-charged. If help is needed with smartphones, using a different phone to call-in is suggested.
The call-in number is 607-386-1465.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.