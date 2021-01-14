Digital device help available from HML

CHESTNUT STREET — Digital Device Call-In Day is offered weekly from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.

According to a media release, the one-on-one tech help service is now in a social distancing approved format.

Assistance is available for patrons who want to get started with eBooks, digital magazines or need help formatting documents.

Devices should be handy and fully-charged. If help is needed with smartphones, using a different phone to call-in is suggested.

The call-in number is 607-386-1465.

