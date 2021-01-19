Dollars for Scholars taking applications
ONEONTA — Applications for Oneonta Dollars for Scholars scholarship awards are due no later than March 5. Applications are available online at www.oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org.
According to a media release, the scholarships will be given to Oneonta City School District residents who are graduating this year. District residents who attend Oneonta High School or private schools within the district as well as home-schooled students who reside in the district are eligible to apply.
Students planning to attend a two-year or four-year college, university, or post high school vocational, technical or trade school are encouraged to apply.
Email oneonta.dollarsforscholars@gmail.com or call 607-432-7237 for more information.
Meetings allow families to share ideas
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and supportive ideas to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y5s4nljx.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y4vkba4k.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.