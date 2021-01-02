Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Areas of freezing rain possible. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.