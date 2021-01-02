Giving fund honors area man’s memory
Slightly more than $1,500 was awarded to 20 organizations in the 2019 Ravi Singh Memorial Nonprofit Charity fund distribution.
Singh, 25, son of Ram and Madhu K. Singh of Oneonta, passed away in 2016. His family continues to honor his memory by awarding funds to local health, education, youth, animal and human resource groups, along with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
According to a media release, more than $600 was shared by The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties, Family Services Association and Susquehanna SPCA. A total of 15 groups received $50 each and six organizations were given $25 each.
