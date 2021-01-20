PEO to recognize founders at meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will have its Founders Day meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
All COVID rules will apply. Call 607-437-7294 for more information.
Blood drive to be held at Foothills
DOWNTOWN — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, all who donate blood, platelets and plasma through the end of January will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl.
The next local blood drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chesnut St.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
